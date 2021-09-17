Dr. Carter Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carter Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Carter Brown, MD
Dr. Carter Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Norton Surgical Specialists - Louisville General Surgery - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 607, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6470
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Dr Brown is my surgeon and just did my double mastectomy. He is wonderful. He explains everything in detail so you understand, and has an exceptional bedside manner. He truly is my earth angel.
About Dr. Carter Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
