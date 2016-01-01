See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Carter Childs, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carter Childs, MD

Dr. Carter Childs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Childs works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Childs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington
    1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Carter Childs, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356349435
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E Carolina University School Of Med|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carter Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Childs works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Childs’s profile.

    Dr. Childs has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

