Overview of Dr. Carter Co, MD

Dr. Carter Co, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Co works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.