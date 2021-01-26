Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiesau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
PeaceHealth Orthopedics & Sports Medicine3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 200, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (850) 914-7060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
PeaceHealth Orthopedics, Lynden Office1610 Grover St, Lynden, WA 98264 Directions (360) 733-2092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very good experience, surgery in October 2020 and went well and recovery is almost complete.
About Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972703908
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- University Of Arizona Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Washington
- BOSTON COLLEGE
