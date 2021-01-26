See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellingham, WA
Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD

Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kiesau works at PeaceHealth Medical Group Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kiesau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PeaceHealth Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 200, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 914-7060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    PeaceHealth Orthopedics, Lynden Office
    1610 Grover St, Lynden, WA 98264 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 733-2092
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans of Tarsal Bone Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiesau?

    Jan 26, 2021
    Very good experience, surgery in October 2020 and went well and recovery is almost complete.
    — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD
    About Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972703908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Arizona Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carter Kiesau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiesau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiesau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiesau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiesau has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiesau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiesau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiesau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiesau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiesau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

