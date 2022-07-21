Overview of Dr. Carter Lipton, MD

Dr. Carter Lipton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Lipton works at Hand Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.