Dr. Carter Owen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carter Owen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Owen works at CCRM Northern Virginia in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ccrm-virginia
    8010 Towers Crescent Dr Ste 500, Vienna, VA 22182 (571) 789-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr Owen is a gem. She is so thorough and is always willing to explain step by step the process of IVF. Even better, she is the one that administers HSG which is difficult on its own, but with her, it was completely do-able and she is so empathetic. I truly am thankful for her demeanor and support during my IVF journey.
    About Dr. Carter Owen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1780902866
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes of Health
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • University Of Georgia
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carter Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

