Overview

Dr. Carter Tharpe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forsyth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tharpe works at Surgical Institute - Forsyth Office in Forsyth, GA with other offices in Macon, GA, Warner Robins, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.