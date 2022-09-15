Dr. Cary Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Cary Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Dunn works at
Locations
Nocturna of Waco Lp7106 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-1265Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Deep South Dermatology8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 621-2244Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Epiphany Dermatology - Killeen Clinic2405 Clear Creek Rd Ste 104, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 432-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Removed skin cancer via moes surgery on my temple. Got all cells on first pass. I was in and out in less than 45 min. He was fast and efficient and his attending nurse was just as professional and courteous and informative. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Cary Dunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639163298
Education & Certifications
- American College Mohs Micrograph Surgery
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Virginia
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery

