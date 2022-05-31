Dr. Fitchmun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cary Fitchmun, MD
Overview of Dr. Cary Fitchmun, MD
Dr. Cary Fitchmun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fitchmun's Office Locations
Arroyo Medical Group, Inc931 Oak Park Blvd Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-2600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitchmun is outstanding in every regard. He is sincere in the care provided to each patient, always giving a listening ear to patient health concerns, never feeling rushed. Each visit he comes in familiar with any test results, or reason for the appointment. Excellant referrals when needed. His staff our very responsive to patient needs and scheduling. So thankful to have him as our primary. A real gem in the Central Coast!
About Dr. Cary Fitchmun, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982614616
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Hospital
- Glendale Advent Hosp
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitchmun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitchmun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitchmun works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitchmun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitchmun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitchmun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitchmun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.