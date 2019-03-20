Dr. Cary Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Cary Gray, MD
Dr. Cary Gray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Slidell Campus2050 Gause Blvd E Ste 250, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 646-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray seems to have extensive experience repairing hernias of all types. I first met him one evening at the hospital when he gave a presentation on hernias and their repair procedures with special emphasis on the use of robotic laparoscopic techniques. This session convinced me he would be my selection to repair my ventral epigastric hernia. He is very good to talk to and answers questions in any detail you need. He has a reassuring manner and vast knowledge.
About Dr. Cary Gray, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1659467488
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.