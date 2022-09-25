Dr. Cary Idler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Idler, MD
Overview of Dr. Cary Idler, MD
Dr. Cary Idler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Idler works at
Dr. Idler's Office Locations
-
1
David T Jones MD PA3410 Executive Dr Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-5296
-
2
The Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic3801 Wake Forest Rd Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-5296Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Idler?
I had severe pain in my left arm and was losing function. Dr. Idler performed a C-6 C-7 fusion and it resolved the problem immediately. The recovery was a breeze. He and his staff were always easily available to answer questions. I couldn’t ask for a better experience.
About Dr. Cary Idler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578784591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idler works at
Dr. Idler has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Idler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.