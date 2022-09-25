See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Cary Idler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cary Idler, MD

Dr. Cary Idler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Idler works at Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Idler's Office Locations

    David T Jones MD PA
    3410 Executive Dr Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 872-5296
    The Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic
    3801 Wake Forest Rd Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 872-5296
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I had severe pain in my left arm and was losing function. Dr. Idler performed a C-6 C-7 fusion and it resolved the problem immediately. The recovery was a breeze. He and his staff were always easily available to answer questions. I couldn't ask for a better experience.
    Chad Whichard — Sep 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cary Idler, MD
    About Dr. Cary Idler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578784591
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cary Idler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idler works at Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Idler’s profile.

    Dr. Idler has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Idler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

