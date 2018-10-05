Overview

Dr. Cary Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at South Shore Medical Associates in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.