Dr. Cary Levine, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cary Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at South Shore Medical Associates in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Shore Medical Associates LLC
    South Shore Medical Associates LLC
291 Sunrise Hwy, Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 884-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Heart Palpitations
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Heart Palpitations
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bacterial Infections
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2018
    Highly recommended!!
    — Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Cary Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629014840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Family Medicine Brookdale Univ Hosp Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College Of Pharmacy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cary Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at South Shore Medical Associates in Lindenhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.