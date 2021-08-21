Overview

Dr. Cary Patt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Patt works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.