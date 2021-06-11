Overview of Dr. Cary Pulliam, MD

Dr. Cary Pulliam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Pulliam works at Middle Tennessee Vascular in Franklin, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.