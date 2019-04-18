Overview of Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD

Dr. Cary Schwartzbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzbach works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA and Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Humerus Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.