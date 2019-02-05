Dr. Cary Shakespeare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakespeare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Shakespeare, MD
Overview of Dr. Cary Shakespeare, MD
Dr. Cary Shakespeare, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Shakespeare works at
Dr. Shakespeare's Office Locations
-
1
Clinicians Telemed1801 16th St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 616-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakespeare?
I am not sure why he received so few stars. Please do not confuse being extremely prudent, and he is, with anything else. He was extremely concerned and acted as quick as possible when he examined the lump on my breast. His suspicion was correct, which he did not disclose me, and he mobilized his staff urgently so that I can have a biopsy and he referred me to the best surgeon not just in Bakersfield but anywhere else Dr Jorge Enriquez. You want your doctor to have intuition, rigor. He is.
About Dr. Cary Shakespeare, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578576997
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakespeare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakespeare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakespeare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakespeare works at
Dr. Shakespeare has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakespeare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakespeare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakespeare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakespeare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakespeare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.