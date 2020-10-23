Dr. Cary Templin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Templin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cary Templin, MD
Dr. Cary Templin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Templin works at
Dr. Templin's Office Locations
-
1
New Lenox Office1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-3474Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Munster10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 961-9480
-
3
Joliet Office951 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-4551
-
4
Munster Office10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 961-9480Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Templin?
Great! I requested a back brace for srthritis in L4-L5, and he prescribed one that had helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Cary Templin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659395119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Templin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Templin works at
Dr. Templin has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Templin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Templin speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Templin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.