Dr. Cary Templin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cary Templin, MD

Dr. Cary Templin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Templin works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Munster, IN and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Templin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Lenox Office
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 462-3474
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Munster
    10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 961-9480
  3. 3
    Joliet Office
    951 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-4551
  4. 4
    Munster Office
    10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 961-9480
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Cary Templin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659395119
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cary Templin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Templin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Templin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Templin has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Templin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Templin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

