Dr. Cary Zinkin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Zinkin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cary Zinkin, DPM
Dr. Cary Zinkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Zinkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zinkin's Office Locations
-
1
Cary M. Zinkin Dpm PA1979 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 2, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 426-8833
-
2
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2030, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 706-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.1651 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (954) 868-1357
-
4
Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach West7593 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 140, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 364-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinkin?
Dr. Zinkin is an absolute delight to visit. He explains all the details of your problem and fully explains how he is going to treat you. Has time for your questions and listens to your concerns. Would highly recommend him to anyone with foot problems.
About Dr. Cary Zinkin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649324971
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinkin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.