Dr. Caryl Mussenden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caryl Mussenden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.
Womens Health Partners LLC9811 Greenbelt Rd Ste 104, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-1111
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She offers very helpful suggestions and yet is confidential about sensitive issues.
- Georgetown
- Howard U
- Howard U, College of Medicine
Dr. Mussenden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussenden accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussenden has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mussenden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussenden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussenden.
