Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caryn Bray, MD
Overview of Dr. Caryn Bray, MD
Dr. Caryn Bray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Bray's Office Locations
Kevin L. Klein DO PA13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 160, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 874-0430
Michael J Cichon MD3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 110, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-4488
Women's Care Florida LLC4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 405, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 874-0430
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bray has wonderful bedside manner, and unlike some of the other OBs at the practice she is at, will spend time answering questions and making you feel comfortable. I feel so fortunate that she’ll be delivering my baby!
About Dr. Caryn Bray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962498923
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
