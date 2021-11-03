Overview of Dr. Caryn Bray, MD

Dr. Caryn Bray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Bray works at Kevin L. Klein DO PA in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.