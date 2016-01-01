See All Pediatricians in Vidalia, GA
Dr. Caryn Masterman-Smith, DO

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caryn Masterman-Smith, DO

Dr. Caryn Masterman-Smith, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Masterman-Smith works at Memorial Family Medicine - Beach Blvd in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masterman-Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Pediatics
    125 Church St Ste 101, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5726
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Puncture Aspiration
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Caryn Masterman-Smith, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598767857
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caryn Masterman-Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterman-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masterman-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masterman-Smith works at Memorial Family Medicine - Beach Blvd in Vidalia, GA. View the full address on Dr. Masterman-Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Masterman-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterman-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterman-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterman-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

