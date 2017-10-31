Overview of Dr. Caryn Silver, MD

Dr. Caryn Silver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Downtown in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.