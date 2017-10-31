Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caryn Silver, MD
Overview of Dr. Caryn Silver, MD
Dr. Caryn Silver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a relationship with Dr. Silver since 2015 for continuing care after breast cancer. She is exceptional - provides detailed answers to questions, recommendations for overall healthcare. Her manner in the examination room is warm and caring. I feel I'm in very good hands.
About Dr. Caryn Silver, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235112053
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.