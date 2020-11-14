See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD

Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Cancer Associates
    7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 326-1222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083773170
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

