Overview of Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD

Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.