Dr. Casandra Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
California Cancer Associates7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Anderson at Cancer Care is AMAZING! She explains things very well and is very personable, knowledgeable and compassionate. She operated on me for Breast Cancer and I loved her upbeat attitude and caring. My scars looked like a plastic surgeon did them and I had zero pain, not needing any pain meds! I can’t begin to say how much this doctor/surgeon impressed me snd gave me hope going the extra mile to help me through this experience. She’s wonderful!!!
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.