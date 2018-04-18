Dr. Casandra Autry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Autry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casandra Autry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Casandra Autry, MD
Dr. Casandra Autry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Autry's Office Locations
Amer Obgyn Associates PC900 W Main St Ste 3, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-2255
Central Jersey Wound Treatment Center at CentraState Medical Center901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Autry and Dr. Roberts are the best doctors I could ask for. They’re very professional , caring and efficient. My delivery went great as well. I’ll recommend them to everyone I know.
About Dr. Casandra Autry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
