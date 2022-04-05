Dr. Casandra Liggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casandra Liggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Casandra Liggins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Arizona Oncology Associates PC603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-0206Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 910221 PO Box, Dallas, TX 75391 Directions (520) 886-0206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liggins is the best doctor I have ever had. She listens carefully to what you say; the appointments are never rushed. She seems to truly care about her patients and will order tests or refer you to another practitioner if she feels it is necessary. She is very personable and gives me the confidence that I am being well cared for.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1073873774
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Dr. Liggins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liggins has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liggins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liggins.
