Dr. Case Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Case Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Case Wood, MD
Dr. Case Wood, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Urology Clinic2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Lowcountry Urology Clinics295A Midland Pkwy Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 279-5770
-
3
Lowcountry Urology Clinics1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 279-5485
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Dr Wood is great! He has a wonderful bedside manner and ability to make you feel at ease when discussing difficult topics. I highly recommend him and his office staff!
About Dr. Case Wood, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1316305881
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.