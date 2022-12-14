Overview of Dr. Case Wood, MD

Dr. Case Wood, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Lowcountry Urology Clinics in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

