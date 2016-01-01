Overview

Dr. Casey Batten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Batten works at Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Inc. in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.