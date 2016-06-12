Dr. Darrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Darrah, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Darrah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.
Locations
Locum Tenens300 Jubilee Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (888) 336-5123Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener, didn't blow me off with a pre-decided diagnosis before I was even done talking like some do.
About Dr. Casey Darrah, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darrah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Darrah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darrah.
