Overview

Dr. Casey Doggett, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Doggett works at Providence Center For Congenital Heart Disease in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.