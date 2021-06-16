See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Casey Fisher, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Casey Fisher, MD

Dr. Casey Fisher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas in Encinitas, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Poway, CA, Fallbrook, CA, San Diego, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

    Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas
    354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-7685
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    278 Avocado Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 825-8511
    Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    2176 Salk Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-7439
    Synovation Medical Group
    15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 210, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 432-7880
    Fallbrook Office
    577 E Elder St Ste K, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 734-7246
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    7525 Metropolitan Dr Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 325-1161
    Jason M Miller MD
    3142 Vista Way Ste 207, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 610-0522
    Encinitas- PC of SD
    326 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 825-8511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 16, 2021
    What a joy to be treated by a physician who truly cares about the patient. Dr Fisher’s office runs on time, ALWAYS, he takes time to listen to the patient. He works with the patient to improve their quality of life, and insure their wellbeing. I have a chronic condition and have been treated by other physicians in the San Diego area, none as professional, knowledgeable, and caring as Dr. Casey Fisher. I highly recommend Dr. Fisher and his staff to anyone needing PAIN RELIEF SOLUTIONS.
    Cheryl — Jun 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Casey Fisher, MD
    About Dr. Casey Fisher, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275780686
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
