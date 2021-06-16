Overview of Dr. Casey Fisher, MD

Dr. Casey Fisher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas in Encinitas, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Poway, CA, Fallbrook, CA, San Diego, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.