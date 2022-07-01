See All Family Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Casey Kernan, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Casey Kernan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Kernan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Jul 01, 2022
Met Dr. Kernan yesterday for my yearly physical and we was very find and send 30 minutes talking about my medical history. He also sent me some stuff to check out in Bremerton since my husband and I just moved here. Having him as my PCP was one of the best parts of my day. He is also part of the LGBTQ community.
Alex — Jul 01, 2022
About Dr. Casey Kernan, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1861982944
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

