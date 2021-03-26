Overview of Dr. Casey Kinman, MD

Dr. Casey Kinman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Kinman works at Healthtexas Provider Network in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.