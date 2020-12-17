Dr. Casey Kolendich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolendich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Kolendich, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Kolendich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaconda, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Community Hospital Of Anaconda, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Luke Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Anaconda Pediatrics305 W Pennsylvania Ave, Anaconda, MT 59711 Directions (406) 563-8571
-
2
Montana Gastroenterology Pllc1930 W Broadway St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 541-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Anaconda
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- St. Luke Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was reduced to ?? of joy after my visit with Dr Kolendich. He is knowledgeable, kind, compassionate, a good listener and for the first time in a decade I have a bright outlook on my future.
About Dr. Casey Kolendich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
