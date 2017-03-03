Dr. Laws has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Laws, DO
Overview of Dr. Casey Laws, DO
Dr. Casey Laws, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Laws' Office Locations
Jones Anesthesia Inc7001 Rogers Ave Ste 502, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 484-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casey Laws is fantastic, he fixed a problem left by my previous Dr that had left me in misery for the last 4 years. I was so worried that a 3rd surgery would just add to my current problems, but I didn't need to be concerned at all. Dr. Laws is such a skilled surgeon and I am finally free of the pain and discomfort that I have had for such a long time. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
About Dr. Casey Laws, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568406650
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
