Dr. Casey Leong, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Casey Leong, MD

Dr. Casey Leong, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Leong works at Spine Center Savannah in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center Savannah
    310 Eisenhower Dr Ste 12C, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 417-3050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    I saw another doctor the last time I was in Casey has treated me in the past and has done some with professionalism and empathy
    A D FRAZIER — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Casey Leong, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346551165
