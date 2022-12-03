See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Casey Madura, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Casey Madura, MD

Dr. Casey Madura, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).

Dr. Madura works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Spina Bifida
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Spina Bifida

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Casey Madura, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013172949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham (GME)
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics - Madison (GME)
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics - Madison (GME)
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan (SOM)
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Casey Madura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madura works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Madura’s profile.

    Dr. Madura has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Madura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

