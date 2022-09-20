Dr. Casey McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey McCain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey McCain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. McCain works at
Locations
Humble Family Practice18652 Mckay Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Directions
2
Trinity Health and Family Practice, PLLC16430 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77044 Directions (800) 404-6050Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great ... She have always be professional and courteous... bet doctor I have had in a long time
About Dr. Casey McCain, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Family Medicine Residency
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.