Dr. Casey Peavler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peavler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Peavler, MD
Overview
Dr. Casey Peavler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Peavler works at
Locations
Integra Functional Internal Medicine951 NW 13th St Ste 5B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 558-4619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Peavler?
I am grateful to have found Dr. Peavler. He listened when my other doctors did not and he was the only doctor to order the necessary testing to diagnose my conditions. He’s attentive and clearly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him without any hesitation. I implicitly trust him with my medical care and plan on being his patient for life.
About Dr. Casey Peavler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407276538
Education & Certifications
- Charles E Schmidt Coll of Med At Fl Atlantic Univ
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peavler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peavler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peavler works at
Dr. Peavler speaks Spanish.
Dr. Peavler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peavler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peavler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peavler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.