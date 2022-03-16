Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Casey Pierce, MD
Dr. Casey Pierce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 446-7500
University Spine915 Clifton Ave Ste Ground, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 446-7500
St. Barnabas Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave # 230, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 694-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierce is a modern doctor with old-fashioned values -- he cares about his patients. He listens and will talk with you to make a plan of the best course of treatment which does not always include surgery. The tests he orders only confirm his diagnostic ability. Although I spend months in Florida, he is the only orthopedic doctor I see when an orthopedic issue arises, which has become more frequently at my age.
About Dr. Casey Pierce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- St Joseph's Regional Medical Center (Paterson)
- St Joseph Regional Med Center
- St. George's University Of Medicine
- Colgate Univeristy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
