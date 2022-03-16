See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Casey Pierce, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (12)
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Casey Pierce, MD

Dr. Casey Pierce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Pierce works at Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC
    504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 446-7500
  2. 2
    University Spine
    915 Clifton Ave Ste Ground, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 446-7500
  3. 3
    St. Barnabas Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave # 230, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 694-2690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Bursitis
McMurray's Test
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr. Pierce is a modern doctor with old-fashioned values -- he cares about his patients. He listens and will talk with you to make a plan of the best course of treatment which does not always include surgery. The tests he orders only confirm his diagnostic ability. Although I spend months in Florida, he is the only orthopedic doctor I see when an orthopedic issue arises, which has become more frequently at my age.
    Judith Sarsten — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Casey Pierce, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982958245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Residency
    • St Joseph's Regional Medical Center (Paterson)
    Internship
    • St Joseph Regional Med Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

