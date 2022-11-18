Dr. Pyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Pyle, DO
Overview of Dr. Casey Pyle, DO
Dr. Casey Pyle, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Pyle's Office Locations
Ocean Orthopedic Surgery4542 Las Posas Rd Ste E, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 648-3902
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3902
Cmhs Midtown Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 948-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Takes his time. Truly cares
About Dr. Casey Pyle, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417362757
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyle.
