Dr. Casey Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Casey Sherman, MD
Dr. Casey Sherman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 730-1734
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve gone to other pediatricians and she’s Ian by far the best! Really fast to be seen and she covers a lot in the 15-20 minutes that we spend with her. Listens well and remembers everything that was mentioned in the previous visits during the next visits. I have two children already but she always finds something new to educate me on. She’s great!
About Dr. Casey Sherman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1285077594
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sherman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
