Dr. Casey Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Casey Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ.
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Dialysis Clinic Inc.2 Research Way, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My primary care provider (PCP) referred me to Dr. Wong to seek clearance for upcoming surgery for pinched nerves. My PCP was concerned about "irregular heartbeats" on a recent EKG and wanted an expert opinion. I brought Dr. Wong two printouts of recent EKGs, and he impressed me by doing something I have rarely experienced in a doctor's visit. He showed me the printouts and explained what the irregular patterns meant and why they were not problematic. His ability and willingness to interpret complex medical data in terms that can be understood by a layperson was unusual, informative, and reassuring. He asked questions to know the "whole" me, not just isolated bits of testing data, and he based his evaluation about my clearance for surgery on the "whole" me. Dr. Wong enthusiastically celebrated my healthy habits and encouraged me to strive for my healthy lifestyle goals. He spent considerable time talking with me. I left feeling buoyed and would definitely see him again if needed.
- Cardiology
- English
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.