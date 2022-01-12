Dr. Blanton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM
Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Blanton works at
Dr. Blanton's Office Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 853-1300Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Good Samaritan Infusion Center375 Dixmyth Ave Fl 4, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2271
-
3
Good Samaritan Surgery Center West3660 Edgewood Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 591-6200
-
4
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 9 breaks and 5 fractures on my right foot. She said it was a very very serious break.”the worst she has seen! She said that she hoped to have me walking by Christmas and it was July! I went along with her agenda and it was a perfect plan. I am actually walking without a limp when I thought that a limp would have been permanent. It was about a week before Christmas when I was walking! I was fortunate enough to have all the metal removed from my foot. I went through several physical therapy sessions. I strongly recommend Dr. Casie Blanton for her expert care and bedside manner. I was so happy she was my Surgeon. She should have a 5 star rating!! If you have a very bad injury to your foot /ankle areas, please trust Dr. Blanton with her expertise in bring you back to normal!
About Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1033564612
Dr. Blanton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanton.
