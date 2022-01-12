See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM

Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Blanton works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-1300
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Good Samaritan Infusion Center
    375 Dixmyth Ave Fl 4, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 862-2271
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Surgery Center West
    3660 Edgewood Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 591-6200
  4. 4
    Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
    6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I had 9 breaks and 5 fractures on my right foot. She said it was a very very serious break.”the worst she has seen! She said that she hoped to have me walking by Christmas and it was July! I went along with her agenda and it was a perfect plan. I am actually walking without a limp when I thought that a limp would have been permanent. It was about a week before Christmas when I was walking! I was fortunate enough to have all the metal removed from my foot. I went through several physical therapy sessions. I strongly recommend Dr. Casie Blanton for her expert care and bedside manner. I was so happy she was my Surgeon. She should have a 5 star rating!! If you have a very bad injury to your foot /ankle areas, please trust Dr. Blanton with her expertise in bring you back to normal!
    Gregory Vogt — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM
    About Dr. Casie Blanton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033564612
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blanton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanton works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Blanton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

