Dr. Casilda Balmaceda, MD

Dr. Casilda Balmaceda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Balmaceda works at Jersey Shore Neurology PC in Edison, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.