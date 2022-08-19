Dr. Casilda Balmaceda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balmaceda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casilda Balmaceda, MD
Dr. Casilda Balmaceda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Jersey Shore Neurology PC2 State Route 27 Ste 509, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (212) 927-0191
Rodriguez, Felix Alberto MD385 Fort Washington Ave Apt 9, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 927-3327
Wellny Medical Services Pllc7 W 45th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 867-1111
Dr Balmaceda spent nearly one hour with me, performed a complete neurological exam , answered all my questions and outlined a plan of Treatment.
- 36 years of experience
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Balmaceda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balmaceda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balmaceda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balmaceda has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balmaceda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balmaceda speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Balmaceda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balmaceda.
