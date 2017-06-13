Dr. Casilda Hermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casilda Hermo, MD
Overview
Dr. Casilda Hermo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Hermo works at
Locations
Childrens Hearts PC330 23rd Ave N Ste 550, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-8549Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 321-8549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hermo is very knowledgeable and willing to share that knowledge with both patient and parent. She is very thorough, professional and focused. She also is caring! I completely trust her evaluations and conclusions in regards to the heart health of my precious children! She and her staff are wonderful and easy to work with, if needed. The office is immaculately clean, as well. I feel very fortunate to have her monitoring my children's heart health.
About Dr. Casilda Hermo, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermo has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.