Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starsiak II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO
Overview of Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO
Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital South.
Dr. Starsiak II works at
Dr. Starsiak II's Office Locations
-
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc3660 Guion Rd Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 644-5005
-
2
Community Hospital South1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 644-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starsiak II?
After knee replacement, I am able to walk without pain.
About Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366446783
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starsiak II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starsiak II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starsiak II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starsiak II works at
Dr. Starsiak II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starsiak II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Starsiak II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starsiak II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starsiak II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starsiak II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.