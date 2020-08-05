Overview of Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO

Dr. Casimir Starsiak II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital South.



Dr. Starsiak II works at Starsiak Orthopedics Sports Med in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.