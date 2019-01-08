Overview of Dr. Cass Nakasone, MD

Dr. Cass Nakasone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Nakasone works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.