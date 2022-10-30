Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cassandra Albertin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
U of M Hospital Home Health Services420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-6628
Lilydale Office971 Sibley Memorial Hwy Ste 350, Saint Paul, MN 55118 Directions (651) 770-3320Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Partners Ob-gyn PA2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320
Old Location1737 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Albertin and that's saying a lot because the OBGYN is definitely a difficult appointment for me. She is very kind and has a excellent bedside manner. She is educated in sexual trauma and is very accommodating. She is the ONLY OBGYN I will see now because every visit has been pleasant and I have left feeling more educated about my body and the choices I can make to stay healthy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1457693293
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- University MN
Dr. Albertin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albertin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albertin has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albertin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Albertin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albertin.
