Dr. Cassandra Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Barnes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
Family Practice Center993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-1727
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Barnes is great!! She’s super friendly and you can tell that she genuinely cares. I’m really happy I found a good doctor who understands my veganism and doesn’t bash me (I’ve had bad experiences looking for doctors in the past). Anyway, I 100% recommend
About Dr. Cassandra Barnes, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1871027870
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
