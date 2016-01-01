Overview

Dr. Cassandra Giedt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Giedt works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.